Padilla: Kash Patel Has ‘Absolutely Politicized’ the FBI

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said FBI Director Kash Patel has “absolutely politicized” the agency.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Your thoughts about the entirety of Kash Patel’s appearance today on Capitol Hill.”

Padilla said, “Look, I mean look, just the clip that you just shared, just shows how unserious he is about this job, the disdain and disregard he has for members of the Senate as we’re trying to do our job of conducting oversight. He’s clearly unprofessional. He’s in over his head. But we knew this back in January when he came through first for his confirmation hearing. And our worst fears have actually come true. He’s absolutely politicized the FBI. Forget the independence of the Bureau and the Department of Justice as a whole, Kash Patel is simply serving a party of one. He’s exerting retribution on Trump’s enemies as to try to please the president and keep his job.”

He added, “So many people having been purged, we’re losing institutional memory, we’re losing expertise and the morale impact on the agents that remain at all levels is hindering the FBI from doing its job, hindering the FBI from keeping us as safe as possible. That’s the result brought to you by Kash Patel, Attorney General Bondi and Donald Trump.”

