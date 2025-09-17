Behar: There Is ‘No End to the Incompetency’ of Trump’s Cabinet

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts that there is “no end to the incompetency of President Donald Trump’s cabinet officials.

Behar said, “I’m sorry, I feel as though —”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Take a breath. Take a deep breath, Joy, take a breath.”

Behar said, “I’m telling you I feel like we’re trapped in a bad movie, like you’ve got these incompetent people running the government and we’re like a bunch of sitting ducks. You’ve got the puppy killer. You’ve got the Signal-gate guy, what’s his name, Hegseth. You’ve got the brain worm. I mean, there’s no end to the incompetency that we are experiencing as Americans.”

She added, “So I can almost not even talk about individual situations like this, because the overall picture and the elephant in the room is that we’re screwed.”

Goldberg said, “You know, we’re not screwed because —”

Behar said, “I know you say that every day.”

Goldberg said, “I say it every day, and yet we are still standing.”

Behar said, “Just barely.”

Goldberg said, “Yeah, but we’re up. Listen, lots of us have been down. We know where down is. It takes a lot to ruin a country. It takes a lot to ruin a country because people wake up and they start to go, you know what, I don’t like what I’m seeing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN