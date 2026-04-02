An illegal alien, deported from the United States four times, is now accused of kidnapping, raping, and sodomizing a child, among other things, in Lexington, Kentucky.

This week, Lexington police arrested 31-year-old illegal alien Jorge Luis Martinez-Ulloa of Honduras and charged him with kidnapping a minor, two counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 12 years old, two counts of first-degree sodomy involving a victim under 12 years old, two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old, and first-degree strangulation.

Police allege that on March 29, Martinez-Ulloa kidnapped a child, held her in an apartment, grabbed her by her neck, and raped her.

Following Martinez-Ulloa’s arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against the illegal alien, asking Lexington police to notify them if he is released from jail at any time.

“This criminal illegal alien kidnapped and raped a child. ICE is requesting Lexington not release this child predator without notification to ICE law enforcement,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said:

Thankfully, Lexington cooperates with ICE, so this pedophile will not be released from jail back into American neighborhoods. We need more cities and states to cooperate with us to help remove sickos like this from our country. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue arresting and removing child rapists from our country. [Emphasis added]

Martinez-Ulloa first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2012 near Laredo, Texas. He was deported to his native Honduras, but illegally crossed the border on Feb. 21, 2021, Feb. 28, 2021, and March 7, 2021. At an unknown later date and location, Martinez-Ulloa crossed the border for the fifth time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.