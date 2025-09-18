CNN’s Sellers: We’re Seeing ‘Fascism’ Led by the FCC Chairman

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” political commentator Bakari Sellers said FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr was leading with “fascism” while discussing comedian Jimmy Kimmel being suspended.

Partial transcript as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: And this abrupt decision came after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened to pull affiliate licensing over Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, also about the MAGA movement’s reaction to it. Overnight, President Trump suggested more could be coming. This is what he wrote online. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has zero talent and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth to total losers on fake news NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it, NBC. With us now, CNN Political Commentators Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers.

Bakari, I want to read you something that Brit Hume, who’s an analyst, and informed White House reporter over a Fox News what he wrote. Overnight, Brit wrote the First Amendment does not protect performers like Jimmy Kimmel from being canceled by their private sector employers, but I would’ve liked the outcome a lot better if the chairman of the FCC had not involved himself in it. What do you think of that, Bakari?

SELLERS: I mean, that’s what we’re seeing. We’re seeing that fascism, we’re seeing that forceful suppression of the opposition led by the FCC chairman. This is what happened. This is not a decision or a business decision that was about Disney’s bottom line. People who were saying that are just lying. This is the FCC chairman at the behest of the president of the United States putting pressure on individuals to remove dissenters and voices they don’t like.

Now, on a very fundamental level, watching all of my friends on the right become snowflakes, because all of a sudden they don’t appreciate what people are saying is probably the most damning critique I could give this morning. If Americans, when they wake up this morning at 7:30 aren’t outraged, simply outraged by the pure callousness, authoritarianism, fascism is being displayed by those individuals on the right, particularly the president of the United States and the FCC, then they’re being blind to what is happening in this country right now.