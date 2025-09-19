Omar: I Shared Video Blaming Kirk for His Own Death Because I Agreed with ‘a Lot’ in It

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated that she reposted a video saying Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and assassinated by his own monster “Because there were a lot of things in the video that I did agree with. Obviously, we share videos, we don’t have to agree with every single word, but I do believe he was a reprehensible, hateful man.”

Host Kaitlan Collin asked, “There was a town hall that you had six days ago. You called Kirk a ‘hateful man,’ and you had reposted a video that I’m sure you’ve seen, you’ve taken criticism for. It’s a video that called him a reprehensible human being and said Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck. Why repost that video?”

Omar responded, “Because there were a lot of things in the video that I did agree with. Obviously, we share videos, we don’t have to agree with every single word, but I do believe he was a reprehensible, hateful man. Like, that is my view of the words that he has said about every single identity that I belong to. He didn’t believe that we should have equal access to anything. He also just didn’t even believe I could be smart enough, I could have thoughts that could be equal to a white man.”

Omar also said, “I condemn political violence, and I obviously condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk.” And “I put out a tweet right when he was killed that political violence is wrong and that we should work everything within our power to end gun violence in this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett