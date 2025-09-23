Noem: People Like Gavin Newsom Are Making It Much More Dangerous for ICE to Do Its Job

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and other California Democrats were threatening the safety of federal ICE agents.

Noem argued that a California law banning law enforcement’s use of masks was part of that threat.

“You and your family — you’ve had to move into military housing,” host Sean Hannity said. “Now, this bill, which doesn’t really become law until January, that the state of California is going to tell federal author,ities and they have jurisdiction how and which ways they will enforce the laws of our country. I don’t think that’s going to fly. Your reaction?”

Noem replied, “Yeah, it’s not going to fly, Sean. And you’ve already mentioned that it’s unconstitutional. So, this was just something they could use to posture and attack our ICE law enforcement officers over again. And that’s what’s so irresponsible about it. Governor Newsom waited many, many days to even sign this into law. And like you said, wouldn’t even be enforced until January, which means that it’s pointless. It’s just something that they want to talk about. I was a governor. When I had a bill and a policy that I thought was very important for my people in the state of South Dakota, we put an emergency clause on it. We signed it into law as soon as possible.”

“That means that Governor Newsom doesn’t think this is important,” she added. “He just wants to use this to raise money. He wants to use it to go out and try to make himself feel like a big deal. And he’s doing it by attacking our law enforcement officers and making their lives more dangerous. And every time I’m in a room with our law enforcement officers, I’m talking to them before they go out on our streets. I’m just overwhelmed by the fact that all of these young men and women have families, that they all want to go home to their families at night, too. And that people like Gavin Newsom are making it much more dangerous for them just to go do their jobs.”

