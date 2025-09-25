Crockett: Trump’s Followers Can’t Call Themselves Patriotic if They Cheer Comey Indictment

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump’s followers could not call themselves “patriotic” if they cheered the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Host Chris Hayes said, “James Comey, the former director of the FBI, a guy who refused to turn the bureau into Trump’s personal plaything, has now been indicted on two federal charge.”

Crockett said, “Yeah, so here’s the thing. I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win. Do not back down. Do not bend. You allow them to go and wage their threats. If everybody starts to bend, for sure, what is left of our democracy will be gone. And unfortunately, that is exactly what he wants. And even more sadly, is that many of his followers agree with this. And I am thinking to myself, how is it that you can call yourself American or patriotic when you literally don’t understand who we are as Americans? When you literally are okay with throwing out the Constitution, when you’re okay with someone just deciding, you know what, This is the end result that I’m seeking and so just figure out how to get there versus doing what you are supposed to do.”

She added, “Listen, even as Democrats, we had our fair share of issues with James Comey but that’s not a reason to prosecute someone. And so here’s the deal, if he decides that he wants to continue down this path, I think that they’re going to continue to lose. I don’t see the former FBI director saying that he is going to just go ahead and enter into a plea deal, or he’s just going to take this lying down. I think that this is someone who absolutely will fight this to the end.”

