Dem Rep. Cohen: Trump Going After Opponents Different from James, He Ran on Lowering Prices, DOJ Pros Disagreed

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that the difference between New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) running on a vow to get Donald Trump and doing it and Trump doing likewise with his opponents as president is “because he campaigned on putting prices in grocery stores down the first day, getting control of inflation, he hasn’t.” And also that professionals in the DOJ didn’t think there was a case against Comey.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “My question to you is this: Why is what Donald Trump is doing to James Comey any different than what Letitia James, and, frankly, the Biden Justice Department did to Donald Trump?”

Cohen answered, “Well, I don’t know what they did to Donald Trump. A jury found him guilty of 34 felonies. Letitia James presented a case, there was an indictment, there was a trial.”

Vittert then cut in to say that Cohen was “conflating” cases and then asked, “What I’m trying to say is, Letitia James said, on camera, I am running to get Donald Trump, and she did. And Democrats were just fine with that, rule of law, rule of law. Donald Trump ran on, I am going to get my political enemies and do unto them what they have done unto me, which is what he’s doing right now. And you didn’t mind it when Letitia James did it. You were just justifying it. But when Donald Trump does it, it’s terrible. So, what’s the difference?”

Cohen responded, “Well, the difference is because he campaigned on putting prices in grocery stores down the first day, getting control of inflation, he hasn’t. Grocery prices are still as high as they can be. He’s taking health care away from the American people.” And “It’s a big difference” and the DOJ hasn’t been weaponized like this before.

Cohen added, “In this case, all of the professionals, apparently, in the Justice Department…said there [were] not the facts to indict Mr. Comey.” But he doesn’t know if Comey lied or not.

