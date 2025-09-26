Cornyn: Comey Was ‘Bound and Determined to Destroy’ Trump After 2017 Firing

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) dismissed critics of the Trump Department of Justice’s pursuit of former FBI Director James Comey for allegations of making a false statement and obstruction.

According to those critics, President Donald Trump directed his DOJ to pursue Comey as retaliation for what transpired during the first Trump presidency.

“Was it completely different, Senator Cornyn?” asked FNC host Martha MacCallum if efforts to criminally prosecute then-former President Donald Trump were different from the indictments announced earlier in the week regarding Comey.

Cornyn replied, “Absolutely not. And Director Comey’s right. I mean, he is entitled to a trial and the presumption of innocence. But it’s clear to me, Martha, that once he was dismissed as FBI director, he was bound and determined to destroy President Donald Trump. And he came close to doing it. But because the president’s incredible resilience under all that pressure, he was ultimately unsuccessful.”

“But I think there needs to be accountability, particularly at the highest levels of law enforcement,” the Texas Republican U.S. Senator added. “The FBI director should be somebody who follows the law under all circumstances, not cutting corners and potentially committing criminal offenses.”

