Hawley on ‘Insane Rhetoric’ from Democrats: ‘I Don’t Know if They Really Believe It’

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was asked if he ever found himself wanting to intervene when Capitol Hill Democrats spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The Missouri Republican questioned the sincerity of those statements from his Democratic colleagues.

“Do you ever walk around Congress and see these senators that say these disgusting things about our federal officials, and just want to kind of grab them by the tie and pull them in and say, listen, can you knock it off?” host Jesse Watters asked. “Do it for me. Do it for them. Do it for the country. Can you do that for me, actually, Senator, could you stage a little intervention with some of your colleagues, please?”

Hawley replied, “I’ll do my best. Here’s the thing, Jesse. I don’t know if they really believe it. I think they just say it, because that’s what gets clicks. That’s what gets views on that side. And right now, everybody’s got a responsibility to say that’s enough of this. I mean, really, that is enough. I mean, look at the example of Charlie Kirk.”

“Here’s a guy who went to campus,” he continued. “He would debate anybody and do it cheerfully. That’s what we do as Americans. That’s who we are, that’s what our First Amendment is, that’s what we believe in, that’s the best of our traditions. And now for these folks to go out and say, you know, well, ICE, why are they wearing masks? They’re jackbooted thugs, they’re fascists, they’re crazy, they’re Nazis. That’s insane rhetoric that is causing deranged people to do deranged stuff. It needs to end.”

