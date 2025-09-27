Jeffries on Shutdown: I Think We Can Get GOP to Vote to Undo Bill They Just Passed

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to a question on whether he thinks it’s realistic to expect Republicans to undo legislation they just passed to avoid a shutdown by saying that “yes, we do think that there’s some bipartisan opportunity” on health care.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[T]here are some Senate Republicans who say they want to negotiate, actually, on those healthcare subsidies, they’d like to see them extended. But on the Medicaid funding cuts that were just passed in the president’s signature bill, I think the question is, do you really think Republicans are going to vote to undo the legislation they just passed?”

Jeffries answered, “Donald Trump promised, I think it was on January 30, that he was going to love and cherish Medicaid. And then they turned around, passed their one big ugly bill, and enacted the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, along with stealing food from the mouths of children. And all of this was being done to reward their billionaire donors with massive tax breaks. It’s deeply unpopular with the American people, and you have Republicans in the House and the Senate who have said, we’ve got to do something about these Medicaid cuts that we just voted for, because hospitals, nursing homes, and community-based health clinics in our communities are closing. We told them that was going to happen. Now they’re starting to see the consequences. And so, yes, we do think that there’s some bipartisan opportunity to deal with their assault on Medicaid and all of the things related to the health care of the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett