Maher: Dems Don’t Stand for Anything Other than Opposing Trump

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed polling numbers about who voters prefer on different issues and stated that while some of the issues Democrats have are due to people being misinformed, Democrats also don’t have anything they stand for other than opposing President Donald Trump.

Maher said, “Trump’s numbers are down. They’re down with Latinos. They’re down with blacks. They’re down 15 points with whites. … And yet, in the other poll, on issues, Trump’s still winning. So, this is your big opportunity, Democrats. He’s down in the numbers, and you still can’t score.”

He added, “Now, some of this is just because people are f*cking stupid.” And cited Democrats only having a 2-point polling edge on respect for democracy as an example of this.

After Maher read more from the polling data, CNN host Michael Smerconish said, “The only thing the Democratic Party stands for today is opposition to Donald Trump.” And Maher responded, “Yeah.”

Smerconish added that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent book has no plan for Democrats in the future, which is “indicative of the party at large.” Which Maher also agreed with.

