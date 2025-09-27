Maher: Media Ignore Persecution of Christians in Nigeria Because ‘Jews Aren’t Involved’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that people who are unaware of the persecution of Christians in Nigeria live in bubbles and have awful media sources but also stated that the mainstream media isn’t giving a lot of attention to it “because the Jews aren’t involved.”

After Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) referenced attacks on Christians in Syria, Maher brought up Nigeria and stated, “The fact that this issue has not gotten on people’s radar, it’s pretty amazing. If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck, you are in a bubble. And, again, I’m not a Christian, but they are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria. They’ve killed over 100,000 since 2009, they’ve burned 18,000 churches. This is so much more — these are Islamists, Boko Haram — this is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza. They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country. Where are the kids protesting this?”

Mace then said, “No one’s talking about it, and they should be. You can’t read about it in the mainstream media. It’s sad.”

Maher responded, “Well, because the Jews aren’t involved. That’s why.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett