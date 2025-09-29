MSNBC’s Weissmann: Trump Brought U.S. to ‘Where Law Ends,’ ‘Tyranny Begins’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said President Donald Trump had brought the United States to the point where “law ends” and “tyranny begins.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “You and I talked, I think, over, what, six years about Trump’s very obvious assault on the rule of law. And there were, and it didn’t always feel like it, but I suppose there were enough guardrails in the system.”

She asked, “If this is now just this public mess that Trump will never be able to rein back in. There are reports today that this is going to backfire on his own allies, that he’s opened a door that will take him down a path that will damage him politically.”

Weissmann said, “Well, when we started talking about this six years ago, it still was. Something that you couldn’t say out in the open. And the idea was that when Senator Kamala Harris was grilling Bill Barr, that the then-attorney general, about whether the president ever directed who should be targeted, if you might remember, he sort of famously sort of waffled on that and tried not to answer. The idea being that you couldn’t just say it now we’re in a position where it’s just out in the open, where you have actual political retribution, and you don’t have anyone at the Department of Justice at the leadership level pushing back on this.”

He added, “I should note on the outside of the Department of Justice in Washington, in the limestone engraved in there is the phrase ‘Where law ends, tyranny begins.’ That is where we are now.”

