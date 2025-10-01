Booker: I’ll ‘Fight’ Trump ‘Forcing’ Shutdown, Won’t ‘Give Away My Vote’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that he’s “going to fight” President Donald Trump “forcing our country into a shutdown.” And also stated that “it’s my obligation not to give away my vote unless you come to the table and negotiate for it.”

Booker said, “[N]ow, he doesn’t want to work through a democratic process. He’s forcing our country into a shutdown. And I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to fight.”

Later, Booker stated that “I was elected to fight for the people of the city — of the state of New Jersey. And I’ll tell you, in New Jersey, too many people are losing their health care, too many people are seeing their prices going up, too many people are seeing through his lies. And so, it’s my obligation not to give away my vote unless you come to the table and negotiate for it.”

