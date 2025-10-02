Dem Rep. Boyle: This Shutdown’s Different from the Others and It’s the GOP’s Fault

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) discussed the government shutdown and said that “a big difference between this time versus over the last 30 years, when Republicans forced every single shutdown, they were forcing those shutdowns because, frankly, they just don’t believe in government, and they want to shut it down” but “you don’t hear one of my Democratic colleagues saying they want a government shutdown.” And also that the shutdown is the fault of Republicans.

Boyle said, “Republicans control the House, they control the Senate, they control the White House. This is the Republican shutdown.”

He continued, “I would also point out a big difference between this time versus over the last 30 years, when Republicans forced every single shutdown, they were forcing those shutdowns because, frankly, they just don’t believe in government, and they want to shut it down. You don’t hear me, you don’t hear one of my Democratic colleagues saying they want a government shutdown. My Senate Democratic colleagues, in fact, have a bill that would reopen the government immediately, but, crucially, would also ensure that all of those devastating cuts to our health care that will cost millions and millions of Americans their health insurance, that those cuts also don’t take effect.”

