Madeleine Dean: Trump Is ‘Unhinged and Unwell’

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said President Donald Trump was “unhinged and unwell.”

Discussing a conversation with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Dean said, “I told him how deeply concerned I am that the president is unhinged and unwell, and our allies are noticing it, and they’re looking elsewhere for support, and our enemies are enjoying it, and they are emboldened by it.”

Host John Berman said, “You just called the president unwell again. What do you mean by that?”

Dean said, “Well, he’s aging, aren’t we all? I think we can very much notice that he’s a different man than he was in his first term. He’s slower, he’s a little more lethargic. But much more important to me is what he is saying before the world. That meeting with the generals, number one, allowing the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, to call in more than 800 military leaders from around the globe, was an extraordinarily dangerous, reckless, vain thing to do on both of their parts. Pulling them out from the theaters where they are working and leading, and then to stand before them rambling about how he walks on stairs, what wars he solved, and that he doesn’t like the design of battleships. Does he want them to be gold or something? Just bizarre comments that meandered.”

She added, “I want this president to succeed, but it is clear to me that he is unwell. I think the people around him have to recognize that and go to him and admit it to him.”

