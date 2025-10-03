Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove on Noem Being Barred from Gov’t Building: Feds Treat Cities Badly

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) reacted to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem being denied access to a government building in Illinois by saying that she was reminded of what happened with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and “It’s unfortunate that this is how we are seeing the federal government treat cities and other elected officials.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “There was that scene. I watched the video, and they didn’t let the DHS Secretary into a government building. Do you think they made a mistake there?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “[A]s I was listening to that segment, I was thinking about the incident where U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was going into a federal building, actually, where his offices were, and was pinned to the ground and arrested, with Kristi Noem giving the go-ahead. It’s unfortunate that this is how we are seeing the federal government treat cities and other elected officials. But what is equally unfortunate is watching the videos of partially-clothed babies being yanked out of their beds at midnight and separated from their families on the south side of Chicago.”

