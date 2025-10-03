Hakeem Jeffries: Trump’s Actions Are ‘Unhinged and Unserious’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that President Donald Trump had been acting “unhinged and unserious.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “I guess, a very 2025 thing that we’re dealing with this but as part of these negotiations, apparently a feature or ai themed videos that President Trump is sending out of you.”

He asked, “Can you just talk to us about what that meeting was like with the President of the United States, and, you know, what is your response to these antics here at a moment when your government is shut down?”

Jeffries said, “Well, it’s further confirmation that Republicans are the ones who were clearly determined to shut the government down, because everything that President Trump has done subsequent to Monday has been unhinged and unserious. In fact, Donald Trump is in the presidential witness protection program. No one can find him when it comes to the government shutdown issue, because he knows he’s responsible for having caused it. And the behavior, the erratic behavior that we’ve seen is further confirmation of that unfortunate fact. Yet as Democrats Leader Schumer, myself, House Democrats, Senate Democrats, we’ve been clear we’ll sit down in good faith. We need to reopen the government.”

