Contrary to reports that Jaden Ivey has taken leave of his senses, he says he has “joy” and “peace” after being waived by the Chicago Bulls for posting a series of videos criticizing NBA teams for celebrating Pride Nights.

Ivey, 24, posted a series of videos criticizing his former team, the Detroit Pistons, for hosting a Pride Night, calling it “unrighteousness.” Ivey further declared that the Detroit Pistons are “not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in another video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

After Ivey posted an IG video reiterating his criticisms of the NBA and calling out other players for being fake Christians while on a plane, rumors began flying online that the star guard was having something of a nervous breakdown or mental episode.

On Tuesday morning, Ivey went to IG again and stood firm, denying completely that he was not mentally well and reaffirming his Christian beliefs.

“Y’all think I’m losing my mind… I have peace. I have joy. I have the fruits of The Spirit. I don’t have to search for those things no more. Jesus Christ saved me & He can do the same for those that repent & believe The Gospel.”

The Bulls posted an announcement on X claiming that their decision to part ways with Ivey was due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” But did not mention Ivey’s social media posts regarding Pride Nights.

Ivey has begun receiving an outpouring of support from stars across the sports world, including Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson and former Patriots tight end Ben Watson.

The Bulls waived Ivey, citing conduct detrimental to the team. The native of South Bend was the fifth overall pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft.