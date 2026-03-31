Trump, Doug Burgum Cleaning Up D.C.’s ‘Absolutely Filthy Reflecting Pool’

President Donald Trump announced that he, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, are cleaning up Washington, D.C.’s “absolutely filthy Reflecting Pool.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized former President Joe Biden, adding that “This work was supposed to be done by the Biden Administration.”

“Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I are working on fixing the absolutely filthy Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument,” Trump said. “This work was supposed to be done by the Biden Administration, but Sleepy Joe doesn’t know what ‘CLEAN’ or proper maintenance is — The President and Secretary do!”

D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool “and the long promenade of elm trees on either side” are described as being “key features of the Lincoln Memorial landscape,” according to the National Park Service website.

In November, Trump shared a video “of workers attending to the pool, with ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ by Andrea Bocelli playing in the background,” the Hill reported:

The president posted a video of workers attending to the pool, with “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli playing in the background, to his Truth Social platform. Near the end of the video, the caption “Make D.C. Beautiful Again” pops up.

“This is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I fix it,” Trump said at the time. “Study it hard because you won’t be seeing this Biden filth and incompetence much longer!”