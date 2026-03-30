A Trump supporter in a big, red truck trolled leftist “No Kings” protesters in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, driving by multiple times as leftists held up signs reading “Resist,” “Eat the Rich,” and more.

Video taken by Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie shows a big, red Silverado decked out with several flags driving slowly by the protesters. One of the flags reads, “Jesus Is King.”

The truck, also emblazoned with the American flag and an image of President Donald Trump on the hood, drove by the protesters multiple times.

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It was at this same event that a “No Kings” protester threatened Breitbart News’s Perdie, stating, “I will fucking kill you.”

The incident unfolded as Perdie approached a woman, whose sign read, “Hands Off!” in large letters. Beneath that, the sign listed a series of issues including Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, immigrants, free speech, and LGBTQ+ rights. Perdie inquired about the sign and a man blowing a whistle pulled the woman backward and away from Perdie before walking toward him.

“You just checked me,” Perdie said as the woman replied, “Go away asshole.”

A man in a yellow safety vest then approached, and Perdie told him the woman checked him.

“Now you’re touching me,” he said, as the man blowing a whistle got in his face.

The man then told Perdie, “I am and I will fucking kill you.”

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This was just one of man “No Kings” protests across the country over the weekend – leftist protests in opposition of President Trump and his America First agenda. Things got particularly tense at the Los Angeles protest, as some protesters attacked a federal building and “threw large chunks of concrete at Department of Homeland Security agents trying to protect the building from the mob of attackers,” as Breitbart News detailed.