It doesn’t appear as though NBA players feel safe speaking openly about their Christian beliefs, at least as it pertains to homosexuality.

Hours after Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey, a devout Christian, was waived by his team for criticizing NBA teams for celebrating Pride Nights, Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford was asked about the faith message on his shirt during a press conference.

The message read, “Faith isn’t for the weak.”

At first, Gafford seemed taken aback and open to discussing his faith. But then he cited Ivey’s ouster in Chicago as a reason he didn’t want to “go deep into that.”

Gafford began, “I didn’t even really see what it had said until you said something about it. But, I mean, faith isn’t for the weak because God gives his tests to his strongest soldiers. Most definitely, and I really can’t go deep into that, with the stuff that’s going on with the Ivey situation…We’re gonna keep it at that point.”

X users were mixed in their opinions about Gafford’s refusal to elaborate on his beliefs due to an apparent fear of getting waived.

“When persecution comes, the goats stay silent and distance themselves. They value money way more than Jesus,” one user wrote.

“His shirt said what needed to be said. It was an IYKYK statement. The press, on the other hand, is in the business of controversy and sensationalism, so it comes as no surprise to me that they attempted to bait him,” wrote another.

“Wearing a faith-based t-shirt and then skirting away from speaking about said faith is insulting to the Christians in Nigeria that are dying for their faith,” another opined.

As for Ivey, the now former Bulls guard went viral for his criticism of the Pistons and their decision to hold a Pride Night, saying the Detroit Pistons are “not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in another video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

Ivey received support from Patriots star running back TreVeyon Henderson, who captioned a video of Ivey with a verse from Scripture.

Henderson wrote: “‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’ Matthew 5:10.”

The Bulls waived Ivey, citing conduct detrimental to the team. The native of South Bend was the fifth overall pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft.