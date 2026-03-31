Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested an accused illegal alien killer, listed on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list, hiding out in the birthplace of Elvis Presley — Tupelo, Mississippi.

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced the arrest of 30-year-old Adrian Vincent Walker of Canada in Tupelo on March 23. At the time of his arrest, Walker was illegally in possession of a firearm.

Walker, DHS officials said, has had an active arrest warrant in Toronto, Canada, since a May 2024 shooting. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, one of Canada’s most wanted criminals is behind bars,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

This illegal alien was wanted for a murder in Canada. He is now facing charges for illegal entry into the U.S. and illegal possession of a firearm. DHS is grateful to our law enforcement officers and partners who took this illegal alien off of our streets and behind bars where he will finally face justice for his crimes. [Emphasis added]

According to DHS, Walker entered the United States illegally as an unknown got-away. He previously served more than three years in a Canadian prison for aggravated assault.

Walker now faces illegal entry and illegal possession of a firearm charges in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.