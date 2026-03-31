Christian Athletes Rally Around Jaden Ivey After Bulls Cut Him Following Criticism of Pride Night

Jaden Ivey is no longer a Chicago Bull after he criticized the NBA for celebrating Pride Night. However, he has been welcomed with open arms by a much larger team of Christian athletes who support his beliefs.

Ivey, 24, posted a series of videos criticizing his former team, the Detroit Pistons, for hosting a Pride Night, calling it “unrighteousness.” Ivey further declared that the Detroit Pistons are “not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in another video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

While Ivey has been kicked off his team and criticized by the media and fans online, a growing number of Christian athletes have come to Ivey’s aid, sharing their support and verses of Scripture to strengthen him during this trying time.

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was among the first to voice his support for Ivey.

But he was by no means alone.

Ivey was the fifth overall pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2022 and spent the entirety of his first three years in Detroit. He was traded to the Bulls earlier this season.