Laurene Powell Jobs’s Atlantic Magazine Calls Charlie Kirk The Right’s George Floyd

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Charlie Kirk.

Marlow stated, “It’s just completely outrageous, because when you think about George Floyd, who was a career criminal, who was high on fent when he was resisting arrest and that’s when he OD’d. I didn’t like the way the police handled the situation…and Charlie Kirk is someone who had built a following of millions preaching the virtues of the United States and Jesus Christ.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo