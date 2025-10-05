Gallego Calls Hegseth a ‘Laughing Stock’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called Secretary of War Pete Hegseth a “laughing stock.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’re a veteran, so I would be remiss if I didn’t ask you what you thought of Secretary Hegseth and President Trump’s discussion before the generals at Quantico?”

Gallego said, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. It was number one — it politicizes more the military, which is what you don’t want to do. As someone who has sat in briefings of that nature, it really tells you what’s happening. You know, it’s definitely clear that the Secretary of Defense is trying to compensate for something. Everything he did at that meeting, he could have sent an email, and he was just trying to, I don’t know, show force. And he looked very weak in the process.”

Tapper said, “What do you think he’s trying to compensate for?”

Gallego said, “I think the fact that he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he knows that within the Department of Defense, people think he’s a laughing stock and that he is probably one of worst Secretary of Defense that this country has had. I think he’s trying to exert his power over some of these generals. But it’s not going to help when he clearly is way out of his league.”

