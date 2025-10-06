Dem Rep. Schneider: Feds ‘Trying to Cause an Insurrection’ in Illinois

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) accused the federal government of “trying to cause an insurrection to allow the president to extend his dictatorial aspirations.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “So, here in D.C., where Trump last deployed the National Guard, the numbers do show that violent crime declined. It’s down 36% in the last 30 days, compared to last year, down 27% overall this year compared to last year, so far. And we heard from some D.C. locals and communities that were unhappy with the National Guard presence in the city. But we also heard from some that were happy with it and like the idea that there was more law enforcement in the street, especially in some of the rougher parts of D.C., is it possible that the federal assistance could be useful to Chicago in some form to help address crime, even if you don’t approve of how Trump is doing it, is there any way that assistance would be good for Chicago?”

Schneider answered, “I’ll tell you what would be good and what would be welcome: The president could release the $800 million he’s holding for public safety, federal money that was intended by Congress to go to local police departments, local communities, to help improve safety in those communities. We should be working hand-in-glove with our local communities, local police departments to provide the protection and services they need. That’s not sending in the military, that’s not creating the impression of violence when there is no violence, it’s not trying to cause an insurrection to allow the president to extend his dictatorial aspirations. What’s needed is collaboration, cooperation, working together with communities, reinforcing local police departments who know the community, who know what the community needs, and giving them the resources to deliver on those services.”

