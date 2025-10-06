Exclusive: GOP Whip Emmer Explains Why Map Suggests Republicans Will Add to Majority in Midterm Elections

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) previewed the midterm elections and the prospects for the Republican majority in the House.

Emmer said, “I think we’ll not only hold onto it, but we will expand it to some extent. … Democrats…have 13 of their members in seats that Donald Trump won in the last presidential election. We only have three.”

