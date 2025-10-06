Sharpton: Trump Administration Is ‘Assaulting American Citizens’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” network host Al Sharpton claimed the Trump administration was “assaulting American citizens” during their immigration crackdown.

Host Ari Melber said, “It almost seems like programming sometimes, like content to the White House about, oh, wherever Bad Bunny performs, there must be undocumented individuals, and yet it’s not a laughing matter anymore.”

Sharpton said, “It’s not a laughing matter because it is racial profiling at its highest level, but this is coming from the president. I think that we are challenged in this country to what is the standard and the values that we stand for. If you take the Super Bowl, which is one of the largest events in this culture, in American culture, and turn it into where you have people being shopped around to see if you look like you’re a certain nationality, and therefore you’re an automatic suspect, or your nationality, your color, your language makes you a suspect. I think that this suspends any of the civil and human rights this country has proclaimed to stand for.”

He added, “You know, sometimes great movements are when people come forward and embrace each other, and sometimes it’s when they back into each other because they’ve been assaulted or attacked by the same forces. I think Americans are going to back into each other. And here we are on the eve of what happened in Israel, October 7, and we’re dealing with what’s going on in Gaza. The contradiction of trying to resolve and get peace in the Middle East while you are assaulting American citizens at the same time is a glaring contradiction of the Trump years.”

