Dem Rep.-Elect Grijalva: ‘I Do Not’ Support Trump Policy That’s Lowered Number of Illegal Immigrants in AZ

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) stated that she opposes Trump administration policy that has decreased the number of people coming into Arizona illegally.

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “You talked about the three ports of entry with Mexico in your state, you have seen your undocumented population lowered by as much as half since the height in 2008. Do you support the Trump administration’s policy that [has] lowered the number of undocumented people coming into your state?”

Grijalva responded, “No, I do not. I think we have to have a pathway to legalization. … Many of the communities here in CD-7 are asking for an expedited H-2A visa process in order to be able to have workers. Yuma County is our — like the lettuce capital of the nation, and we don’t have enough people to be able to take off the fruits and vegetables from the vines that are going into our grocery stores. And so, we are creating food deserts. It’s becoming incredibly problematic and very expensive. I don’t know if many of the people that are making these decisions have gone to the grocery store lately, but I’m a mom of three kids and have not had — I resigned from my position in April. So, do the math on checks coming into our household. And I could buy a weeks’ worth of groceries before for $100. That is not the case anymore. And it is becoming harder and harder for people to make ends meet.”

