Swalwell: GOP ‘Should Break the Filibuster’ on Shutdown to Go Around Dems

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that Republicans own the government shutdown because they could simply eliminate the filibuster to go around Democratic opposition and “They should break the filibuster. And they should own this budget that takes away people’s health care.” And also said that the Democrats “just don’t want to co-sign on a government that takes health care away from people.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked Swalwell about what he’d say to a government contractor who might not receive back pay, Swalwell responded, “Well, first, I’d say Republicans own the White House, the Senate, and the House. They don’t need a single Democratic vote.”

Bolduan then cut in to say, “They do in the Senate. That’s how this goes. You know this.”

Swalwell countered, “They could break the filibuster. They could — it takes 50 votes to break the filibuster. They should break the filibuster. And they should own this budget that takes away people’s health care.”

He further stated, “[T]hey have the votes. They can break the filibuster and open their government. We just don’t want to co-sign on a government that takes health care away from people.”

