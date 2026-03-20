Nolte: Massive Layoffs Hit Far-Left CBS News; CBS News Radio Shuts Down Entirely

The latest round of corporate media layoffs arrived today with the news that far-left CBS News will lay off a whopping six percent of its staff and eliminate the legendary CBS News Radio entirely.

“Today we are reducing the size of our workforce, and employees who are affected will be notified by the end of the day,” reads a memo released Friday from CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski.

“It’s no secret that the news business is changing radically, and that we need to change along with it. New audiences are burgeoning in new places, and we are pressing forward with ambitious plans to grow and invest so that we can be there for them,” the memo adds. “That means some parts of our newsroom must get smaller to make room for the things we must build to remain competitive.”

These come after a series of buyouts were offered and accepted, including a large part of the CBS Evening News editorial staff.

According to the New York Post, this six percent means about 60 total layoffs, and those layoffs plus the buyouts could add up to a 15 percent reduction.

“A CBS source told the Post that the layoffs are likely to impact close to 60 people. Previous reporting indicated that the network could be laying off as much as 15% of its workforce,” the article said. “According to an insider, numerous staffers have taken buyouts in the weeks leading up to Friday’s cuts.”

In a separate memo, Weiss and Cibrowski said CBS News Radio will shut down entirely.

“Unfortunately, this decision means that all positions within the CBS News Radio team are being eliminated,” reads the memo. “We understand how difficult this news is for our staff and their colleagues, who have worked side by side with us to cover some of the most significant stories of our time.”

“For nearly 100 years, CBS News Radio has delivered original reporting to the nation—from Edward R. Murrow’s World War II reports in London to today’s daily White House updates,” the memo adds. “Our signature broadcast, ‘World News Roundup,’ remains the longest-running newscast in the country. CBS News Radio served as the foundation for everything we have built since 1927.”

CBS News Radio truly is legendary. It came of age in 1938, in the very early days of World War II, when Murrow and William L. Shirer, along with the CBS engineers and producers, conceived of and pulled off the World News Roundup where reporters from all around the globe updated the nation on world events. The show ran until December of last year. The first time Murrow was heard over the radio was the debut World News Roundup broadcast.

It’s hard to believe there was a time when CBS News was universally trusted to bring the news to America. Today, like the rest of the legacy press, CBS is a joke no one trusts.