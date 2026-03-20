Exclusive: First Lady Melania Trump to Host ‘Unprecedented’ Global Coalition Summit at White House

First Lady Melania Trump is set to make history, yet again, when she hosts the leaders of nearly 50 nations from across the world for the “Fostering the Future Together” Summit at the White House, which will also include the leaders of the nation’s biggest tech conglomerates.

“It’s really historic and unprecedented,” Mrs. Trump’s longtime advisor Marc Beckman told Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125. “Never before in history has a first lady of the United States brought together almost 50 nations into the White House on one day.”

On March 24 and March 25, Mrs. Trump will welcome the leaders of 45 nations to the White House for the summit, which will focus on empowering children through education and technology — a hot topic as localities and states navigate through ever-advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The leaders of France, Poland, Panama, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Nigeria, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Aruba, Morocco, Kenya, and Israel, among others, will be in attendance.

Mrs. Trump will also welcome the leaders of 28 technology companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, xAI, Meta, Palantir, Adobe, Google, and Zoom Communications.

“The first day, she’ll be welcoming them all at the State Department, where the tech companies will be showcasing their ingenuity and capabilities to empower children through the use of their technologies,” Beckman said.

“On day two, the first lady will be hosting only the first ladies of the world at the White House,” he continued. “A select group of leaders will be asked to also present what their nations

are doing in those regions of the world.”

Beckman continued:

“The First Lady a long time ago realized that if America’s children become the most technologically fluent and the highest educated generation, the United States will secure long term economic supremacy. And she knows that we could do this through driving our GDP expansion, through attracting more global capital, and ultimately controlling what I personally think is the most important asset of the future, which is ip. And we could do that with the use of both technology and education. I think we could argue right now that we’re ahead of the curve as it relates to being competitive with China. I think we’re ahead of the curve as it relates to Europe for sure.”

The gathering, as Beckman noted, is the first time in history that a first lady will host the leaders of so many nations in a single day at the White House.

Already, Mrs. Trump has made history as the only first lady to star in and produce a major motion picture with her film, Melania, which is now available on Amazon Prime. Likewise, Mrs. Trump made history when she recently chaired the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.