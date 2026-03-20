Poll: Ken Paxton ‘Much More Popular’ than John Cornyn Ahead of GOP Runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is “much more popular” than incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) amongst likely GOP Senate runoff voters, according to a new poll from Democrat candidate James Talarico’s camp.

Cornyn over-performed most expectations in the March 3 Republican primary against Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), garnering 41.9 percent of the vote with virtually all votes counted.

Paxton received 40.7 percent and Hunt received 13.5 percent — knocking him out of the May 26 runoff election between his other two opponents.

On the Democrat ticket is Talarico, a state representative for Texas’s fiftieth district in northeast Austin who beat U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) in their party’s primary.

A poll paid for by the Talarico campaign and conducted by progressive firm Impact Research concluded that “likely Republican primary voters strongly prefer Paxton over Cornyn.”

Those likely to vote in the upcoming runoff favor Paxton (53 percent) over Cornyn (37 percent).

“Paxton is also much more popular among these voters than Cornyn,” Impact Research stated.

Likely voters said they view Paxton favorably by a 33-point margin compared to Cornyn, with the attorney general receiving 64 percent favorable and 31 percent unfavorable responses and the incumbent receiving 45 percent favorable and 47 percent unfavorable responses.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.