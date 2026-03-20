‘CODE RED’ Author to Glenn Beck: AI Creates Opportunity for Our Children if We Help Them Prepare

Breitbart News social media director and author Wynton Hall joined the Glenn Beck Show to give examples of how parents can better prepare their children for the future landscape of AI through his new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI.

“I think the future is not teaching our kids how to find jobs, but how to create them, and that’s one of the more hopeful parts of this AI era,” Hall said during a interview with Glenn Beck this week.

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“You will have superpowered, for those people who have fire in the belly for entrepreneurship, a real opportunity to do way more with way less,” the CODE RED author continued.

“So, I would say there’s three pieces for parents and grandparents,” he added. “Number one: I know you’re very concerned about the erosion of critical thinking and education.”

The Breitbart News social media director elaborated:

The trivium has served us for centuries — logic, grammar, and rhetoric — and I think that classical model of really building strong, independent minds that can seek out truth, and know when they’re being spun, and when they are actually dealing in truth… that has served humanity for so long, and we have to keep that. That’s your base layer of your pyramid.

“The second layer is the entrepreneurial tools,” Hall continued, explaining the importance of showing kids “how to build a business, regardless of whatever their passion or their God-given calling is in their life.”

This way, Hall explained, the next generation will “know how to set up an LLC, they know how to set up a website, they understand advertising,” skills which he noted “will be a great template that can move where the world is going in AI.”



“The third layer is the AI tools,” Hall added, stressing, “We don’t get to opt out of this.”

“One of the misconceptions people think is, ‘Oh, I don’t have to use AI,'” he said. “First of all, you already do use AI — 99 percent of us use AI every single day, even though 64 percent of people don’t know when they’re using it.”

Hall explained that people are already using artificial intelligence on a daily basis through their “weather apps, streaming service, and social media algorithms.”

“So if we’re going to have to use it in a modern world, we might as well learn to use it well,” the CODE RED author asserted.

“I think if we have that mindset of strong minds with the trivium, the entrepreneurial layer, and the AI piece, that’s the best way to build modes for our children and grandchildren to really teach them how to create those jobs, not just how to fill out a resume,” he said.

In CODE RED, Hall explores aspects of AI that will impact the nation, the economy, and your own family. The book explores many dimensions of AI including:

Why AI is wired for woke indoctrination—and how to resist it.

How elites plan to weaponize AI job losses to push dependency.

How America can beat China without becoming China.

How to prepare your kids for the blinding speed of AI disruption.

The new national security threats AI unleashes—and how we defend against them.

Why “AI girlfriends” are luring millions—and what it will take to preserve authentic human connection.

How AI will test faith and meaning—and why spiritual renewal may be its most surprising outcome.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised CODE RED as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls CODE RED “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.