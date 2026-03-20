Fans Honor Martial Arts and Action Film Icon Chuck Norris with Hilarious, Heartwarming Memes

It can be argued that Chuck Norris was a meme before memes ever became a thing. The jokes lauding the manliness and toughness of the legendary martial artist and film star had preceded the dawn of the social media era.

So, it is only fitting that on the day Norris allowed death to defeat him (because there’s no way death would have won a fair fight), the internet honored the American action icon by filling timelines with some of Norris’ more memorable memes and moments.

One of the most shared videos was a flashback to Conan O’Brien’s Walker, Texas Ranger lever.

The jokes then flowed freely.

Some also remembered some of the better moments from Norris’s hit show Walker, Texas Ranger.

And it can’t be forgotten that Norris was very much aware of the jokes about him and contributed to his own mystique.

And of course, memes of Norris making death regret his decision.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the Norris family statement said. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” the statement continued. “While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Amen.