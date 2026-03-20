Bernie Sanders: ‘We Got to Make Sure that Trump Is Neutered in 2026’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Democrats have to make sure President Donald Trump “is neutered” in the 2026 midterm elections.

Host Chris Hayes said, “It’s not just, of course, funding Israel which is a partner in this war. And I should note the International Court of Justice has allowed for that international law case of accusing them of genocide to go forward though there has not been a determination on that. But there’s also, of course, the U.S. spending. The word today that it’s going to be $200 billion, $200 billion war supplemental request coming from the White House to the Senate. I got to say, and maybe I’m a cockeyed optimist. I think that’s going to be a tough vote for them to win, but maybe I’m crazy.”

Sanders said, “Look, this is, Chris, on top of a $1 trillion appropriation. They want another $200 billion. You got people all over this country, 20 percent of households spending 50 percent of their income on housing. People can’t afford health care. People can’t afford childcare. And this guy, in addition to giving tax breaks to billionaires, now wants to spend another $200 billion on a war that should never have been fought. So, I think, you know, clearly, I think the Trump people are in a bit of panic. They’re losing ground. Gas prices are soaring. There is massive discontent against this war. It’s got to end and we got to make sure that Trump is neutered in 2026.”

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