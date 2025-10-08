Hawley on Allegations the FBI Spied on GOP Senators: ‘We Need a Special Prosecutor Who’s Going to Go at This Hard’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) discussed efforts to root out so-called deep state corruption in the wake of the “Arctic Frost” scandal revelations.

Hawley called for a special prosecutor on “Arctic Frost,” which, according to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, included allegations that the Biden FBI spied on Republican U.S. Senators.

“All right, so Senator, how did we even find out about this?” host Jesse Watters asked.

Hawley replied, “Well, I think we found out because whistleblowers came forward, Jesse with this information, which the Biden FBI tried to bury. I mean, let’s be clear about this. It wasn’t like they said, oh, you know, listen, we want to tell you something really bad that we did. No they lied about it. They tried to hide it. And then, as it turns out, they got wiretaps essentially on eight Republican senators. This is after they targeted 92 conservative organizations, including Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA, just because they were conservatives. All the while, while they were raiding Mar-a-Lago and persecuting Donald Trump, trying to keep him off the ballot. Jesse, they turned entire agencies of the U.S. government into their political tools, the Bidens did. They need to pay a price for that.”

“So what did they get from your phone?” Watters said. “What were they able to get?”

“They were able to get the list of incoming calls, outgoing calls, my location, when the calls were received, the duration of the calls, as well as metadata associated with the phone, and Jesse, that’s just what we know about for sure,” Hawley said. “The truth is, we don’t know the extent of their information gathering. We don’t know what they did with it. We really don’t know why they wanted it, other than, as you said, it was a dragnet. They were trying to destroy the entire Republican Party beginning of course, with Donald Trump, who was their number one target, and sweeping up anybody associated with him and anybody who was standing up against Joe Biden, because remember, Jesse, this didn’t happen until 2023 that’s when Jack Smith and his goons went on this witch hunt, 2023, this was all about politics.”

Watters asked, “Yes, so, what are we going to do about this?”

“Well, what needs to happen is we need a special prosecutor who’s going to go at this hard,” Hawley added. “I mean, we need to get all of the corruption uncovered. What we have here is rot that goes all through the FBI, that goes all through the DOJ, as Kash said a second ago in the clip you played, they’ve had decades to assemble this Deep State, we need to disassemble it. We need somebody who is going after every person who was involved in this, who’s going to expose it. We need hearings in public. Put these people under oath. Start with Jack Smith. Let’s hear from Merrick Garland. Let’s hear from Christopher Wray — and anybody who broke the law needs to be prosecuted.”

