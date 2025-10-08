Rand Paul: Harmful Impact of Tariffs Is Number One Issue for My Constituents

During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that the number one issue he has heard from his constituents is the negative impact of tariffs.

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Are people at home talking to you about health care as well, the extent to which there is concern around Obamacare subsidies expiring at the end of the year? This is the talk, and the president says that he is in discussions with Democrats about this. Is that the off-ramp?”

Paul responded, “Most of our conversations at home have been with people affected by tariffs. So, the number one issue I get wherever I go in the state is tariffs are killing the family farm, tariffs are killing the bourbon industry, tariff is killing the cargo transport industry. So, there’s all kinds of talk, but mostly of tariffs. On the idea of health care, I hear mostly from small businesses that are not in the Obamacare exchange, but feel like they don’t have the leverage to get a good price. So, what I’ve been offering for years for people who are worried about the price of health care is I’d like to let people buy it through an entity like Costco, which has 44 million members.”

