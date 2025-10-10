Career Killing Moment? CA Dem Katie Porter’s ‘Narcissism, Entitlement’ Exposed in Shock Videos

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Katie Porter.

Marlow said acts like she’s owed softball interviews, “which is amazingly arrogant, but that’s the type of person Katie Porter is, and it’s important to get the word out” because California’s governor will likely be a Democrat, but it would be better if it’s not Porter.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo