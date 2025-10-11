Capehart: We Got Middle East Deal Because Trump Was ‘Single-Mindedly Focused’ on Deal, Hostage Release

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that the Israel-Hamas deal was achieved due to President Donald Trump’s single-minded focus on “getting a deal done, getting the hostages out.”

Capehart said, “Look, I’m going to say something that I have never said before and that this audience has never heard me say before, kudos to the President. I think we are at this point because the President was single — he was focused, single-mindedly focused on getting something — getting a deal done, getting the hostages out. The hard part comes after he leaves the region, after we get past phase one, assuming we get the 20 — that the Israeli hostages released, the 20 who are presumed alive, after the 2,000 Palestinians are released by Israel.”

He continued, “Once we get past that, there are so many questions that are still out there that [leave] me skeptical that my kudos to the President will maintain. One, will they be able to get Hamas disarmed? Two, will there be a legitimate negotiating partner among the Palestinians for Israel and everyone to negotiate with, an international stabilization force for the area? And also, the big thing, sort of Palestinian self-governance, or, in other words, a two-state solution, something that Prime Minister Netanyahu has made clear he’s not interested in. And if we’re going to get through all these phases of this peace plan, the single-minded focus of the President that got us to this crucial point will be needed for the next 19 phases. And I just don’t see how he does that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett