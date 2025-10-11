Dem Rep. Jackson: ‘Absolutely’ Senate Should Eliminate Filibuster, Let GOP Re-Open Gov’t Without Dems

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) discussed the government shutdown and stated that he thinks that the U.S. Senate “Absolutely” should eliminate the filibuster and let Republicans pass a bill to re-open the government on a party-line vote without Democrats and said, “I could do away with that.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[I]t’s a little bit of a twist, though, right, Representative? Because, yeah, you’ve got the presidency is Republican, the House is Republican, Senate has this hair-thin margin. But because of the filibuster rule, they don’t control it, because, then, the Democrats, who are the minority party, can lock it up whenever they want. And that’s what’s happening right now. Do you think they should get rid of the filibuster? I know it’s not in your branch of the Congress, but you think they should get rid of the filibuster?”

Jackson answered, “Absolutely. I could do away with that. But, listen, on the other side, think about this: The president signs every executive order, he overrides every court decision, he puts the military on U.S. grounds, like, whoever stops him to say anything? This is the only one thing.”

