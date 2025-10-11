Dem Rep. Strickland on Who’s Voting Against Opening Gov’t: ‘There May Be a Party’

On Friday’s “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) blamed Republicans for the government shutdown and responded to a question on who is voting against a continuing resolution in the Senate to end the shutdown by saying that “there may be a party voting against it.”

Strickland said, “[T]he Republicans control the House, the Republicans control the Senate, the Republicans control the White House. So, any shutdown that we have is 100% on them. They fully own this.”

Radio host and CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings then asked, “Who’s voting for the — against the continuing resolution in the Senate right now? Who’s voting — which party’s voting against it?”

Strickland answered, “So, there may be a party voting against it. But if you want to get someone to come in your direction, you offer an olive branch to say, here’s what we can do together. There’s no desire to do that on the part of the Republicans who have the majority. So, that’s what’s happening right now, Scott.”

During Strickland’s response, Jennings cut in to inquire if there was a more specific identity for this “a party” Strickland referred to, but Strickland did not elaborate on which “a party” this was that Republicans are failing to offer an olive branch to.

