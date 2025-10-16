Marlow Corrects Joy Behar: Conservatives Would Love to Go on ‘The View’ for ‘Dunkfest’

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Joy Behar claiming right-wingers are afraid to go on “The View.”

Marlow said, “It’s a dream for conservatives to go on ‘The View’. … It would have been massive exposure and it would have been a dunkfest.”

