Slotkin: We Shouldn’t Extend Subsidies by Year Because They’ll Expire in Election Cycle

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) stated that extending subsidies for one year to re-open the government is “a good starting place. But I don’t know that that’s where we end up. I think, for me, I would like to see a much longer extension, not just one year, so we’re back in the middle of an election cycle next year, having the same exact conversation that we’re having today.” But it can be negotiated.

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “I do go back to, Democrats in the past have said, don’t shut down the government over policy points. But, since we are talking about health care, this question seems to be a one-year extension of the subsidies in Obamacare. That is something that some moderate Republicans have proposed doing. Do you think Democratic leaders should seriously consider that, because some progressive Democrats have said that’s a nonstarter?”

Slotkin answered, “I think that’s a good starting place. But I don’t know that that’s where we end up. I think, for me, I would like to see a much longer extension, not just one year, so we’re back in the middle of an election cycle next year, having the same exact conversation that we’re having today. I would rather see it go much further out. But, again, these are the things that we can get in a room and negotiate. So, I don’t think it’s healthy for anyone to be sort of putting out in the press, well, I’m going to do this or I’m going to do that, I won’t do this, I won’t do that. Everyone watching has had to go to work and sit in a room and negotiate with people they don’t agree with, and come up with a compromise. So, let’s do that, and we can figure out the details.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett