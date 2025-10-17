112 Subpoenas: Eric Trump Details Biggest Fishing Expedition in American History

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Eric Trump talked about subpoenas he received.

Trump said he got 112 subpoenas, which as far as he knows, is historic for a single person and “these aren’t like baby subpoenas. These are all coming from Senate Intelligence, House Intelligence, the biggest people, the biggest attorney generals, the biggest DAs in the country. And they were all fishing.”

