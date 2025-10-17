Whirlpool CEO Credits Trump Tariffs for Making $300 Million Investment in Ohio Possible — ‘Creates a Level Playing Field’

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer discussed his company’s $300 million investment in Ohio and credited the Trump administration for making it possible.

“All we want is a level playing field,” Bitzer explained. “We’re not looking for subsidies or gifts. And in a level playing field, this factory, and all our factories, can compete very well, and that’s what the tariff policy does. And as such, we’re strong and supportive of tariff policy and actually very thankful.”

“So, is it because of the tariff policies that you’re seeing come to fruition that you’re able to make this significant investment and expand your factories here?” FBN’s Lydia Hu asked.

“Yes, absolutely,” the Whirlpool CEO replied. “I mean, basically, what the tariff policy does. It makes a business case, an economic business case, just much more attractive. Put it differently, this big investment, which we announced today, we would have either scaled down or made it later or hesitated, and now this is basically, you know, any investment is a bet for the future. So yes, our bet is these tariff policies stay: It creates a level playing field, and therefore these economic investments generate a profitable return.”

