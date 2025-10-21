Marlow: Trans Americans Threaten to Leave Country. Trump Voters Say ‘I Voted for This’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed an article on transgender people leaving the U.S.

Marlow stated, “I’ve got to tell you, how many of you in the audience are thinking, if transgender Americans are leaving the country, how many of you are thinking, I voted for this? I voted for this. This is exactly what I voted for. … We should let them live in peace, as long as they don’t try to groom us and don’t groom our kids.”

