ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is ‘Extorting and Looting the Federal Government’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts that President Donald Trump’s request for roughly $230 million from his Justice Department to be compensated for the past investigations against him was “extorting and looting the federal government.”

Hostin said, “I think we need to speak plainly to people and think we need to call it what this is. This is giving mob boss. That is what it is. He is extorting and looting the federal government, in my view. And he’s extorting and looting the federal government that he is already extorting and looting. As you mentioned, since 2017, his family has made $3.4 billion. He was just caught on tape in October 2025, it was supposed to be the Middle East, you know, Gaza Cease Fire Summit, speaking to the president of Indonesia asking for the president of Indonesia to meet with his son, Eric, probably about a business deal. What else? How about $400 million plane from Qatar? How about the fact that our tax dollars if gets this, is going to be used to renovate a White House which he never intends to leave. That is what this is about. This is a mob boss extorting the government for his own personal, I guess, you know, gratitude and enrichment. We are basically as taxpayers providing Trump and his family a lifestyle that he otherwise couldn’t afford.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Let’s call him De capo de tuto grifters.”

Hostin agreed, “Yes that it basically what this is.”

